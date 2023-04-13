James Investment Research Inc. Purchases New Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 52.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,660,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,686,000 after buying an additional 574,239 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 395.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 454,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.21. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Stories

