Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $118.10 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 78,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Electronic Arts worth $118,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.4 %

EA opened at $126.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average of $121.59. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

