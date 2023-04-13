Concord Wealth Partners Invests $76,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $150.82 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.