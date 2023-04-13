Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,204 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. Chevron comprises 1.7% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $169.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

