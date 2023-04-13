Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $235.73 and last traded at $236.36. Approximately 130,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 401,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.75.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.61) by ($0.37). On average, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,120,000 after purchasing an additional 115,234 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,296.9% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 5,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.