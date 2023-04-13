CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.00

Shares of CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

CITIC Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

About CITIC

(Get Rating)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advanced materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses worldwide. The company's Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.