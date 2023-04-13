Brokers Set Expectations for TXO Energy Partners, L.P.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for TXO Energy Partners in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TXO Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Energy Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

TXO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on TXO Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TXO Energy Partners from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

TXO Energy Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

TXO Energy Partners Company Profile

Shares of TXO Energy Partners stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. TXO Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23.

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

