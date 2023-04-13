Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,866 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $87,851,000 after buying an additional 906,881 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,407,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.