Naviter Wealth LLC Has $617,000 Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MAA stock opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $215.10. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

