Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 9,037 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,022 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $29,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

Banco Santander Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.