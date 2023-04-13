Naviter Wealth LLC Has $667,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.2 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of BTI stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $45.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7006 dividend. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Articles

