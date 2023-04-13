Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 125,265 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 158.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 839,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,797,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Canada Goose Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:GOOS opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $424.81 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

