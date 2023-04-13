Naviter Wealth LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 62.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Price Performance

ABB stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

