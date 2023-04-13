Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.