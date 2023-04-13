Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,333,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,455,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,677,000 after acquiring an additional 161,769 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,566,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 131,839 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,787,000 after buying an additional 761,903 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $62.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

