Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,134,000 after acquiring an additional 87,840 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after acquiring an additional 327,435 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Equity Residential by 10.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 414,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of EQR opened at $59.81 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.64%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

