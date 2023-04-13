LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $762.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.52.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 925.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,181,000 after buying an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

