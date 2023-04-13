Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

OXY opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.