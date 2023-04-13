Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.74.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PPG opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $141.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.09.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

