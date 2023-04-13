U.S. Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

NYSE:USB opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

