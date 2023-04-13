SVB Leerink Weighs in on Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.17). The consensus estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.48) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.76) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RETA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Reata Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $96.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $71,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $1,588,173.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,496.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $71,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,567.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,468 shares of company stock worth $9,704,843. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

