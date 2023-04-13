Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Increased by Analyst

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meritage Homes in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.26. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $12.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH stock opened at $119.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $120.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,472,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,133,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $551,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.04%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

