Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Raised by Analyst

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Watsco in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $13.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSO. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.17.

WSO stock opened at $313.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.18. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $343.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

