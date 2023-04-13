Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Issued By Capital One Financial

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VTLE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $133.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Vital Energy stock opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $981.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.34. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $120.86.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.80). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $364.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,788.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

