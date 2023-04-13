Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $270.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.06% from the stock’s previous close.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.81.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $232.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $242.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 982.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 282,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,444,000 after acquiring an additional 118,430 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

