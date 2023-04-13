Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires 5,265 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kroger by 18.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at $372,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 14.7% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KR opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,497. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

