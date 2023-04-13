Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,572 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Trading Down 1.9 %

Comcast stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

