Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,000 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 99.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE CPRI opened at $42.97 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

