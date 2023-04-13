Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 6,632 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 600,250 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,665,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 535,754 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,524,000 after acquiring an additional 488,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NVT opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

