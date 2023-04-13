Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 392,686 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,686 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

BSCN stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

