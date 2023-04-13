Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

East West Bancorp stock opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

