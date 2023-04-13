Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,205 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP Price Performance

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.