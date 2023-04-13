Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 298 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,695.77 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,614.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,540.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,051,886. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,851.25.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

