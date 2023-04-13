Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $471,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 129.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IYK opened at $201.24 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.94 and a 200-day moving average of $196.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.