Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $454,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $376.07 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on URI shares. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.38.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

