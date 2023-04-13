Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 6,539 iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF by 609.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGN opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.83 million, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $75.60.

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

