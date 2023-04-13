Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $445,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,693 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tapestry by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,297,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 486,077 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 283,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tapestry by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 333,657 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $12,679,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPR opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

