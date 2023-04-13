IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $3,704,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total transaction of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total transaction of $10,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,443,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,327 shares of company stock valued at $38,173,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,590.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,655.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,304.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,789.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $89.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

