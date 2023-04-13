Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 334 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $210.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.93. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.