Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,951 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

