Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,602 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.83) to GBX 6,200 ($76.78) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $69.43 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

