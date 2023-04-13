Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 23,600 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 154,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $2,794,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 101,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $147,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,406,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,034,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $147,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,406,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,034,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $210,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,851 shares in the company, valued at $164,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,459 shares of company stock valued at $482,500. Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of JOBY opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

