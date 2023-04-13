Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Leidos by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average of $98.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.