Summit Global Investments Sells 488 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in General Mills were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.95. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

