Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.67

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 9817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPYYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Trading Up 2.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.