J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.88

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 9358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on JSAIY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 228 ($2.82) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.55) to GBX 213 ($2.64) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.00.

J Sainsbury Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

