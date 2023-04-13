Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.00

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 37115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

Veolia Environnement Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.