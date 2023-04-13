Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,367 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.98.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

