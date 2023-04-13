Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,115 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSEM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 675,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 554.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after buying an additional 522,879 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $18,334,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1,175.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 387,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after buying an additional 356,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,698,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $43.87 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $403.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

