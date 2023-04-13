DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DexCom by 317.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,664,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,129 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,080,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 299.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,523 shares of company stock valued at $22,407,183. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $114.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $125.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 141.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

